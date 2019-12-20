Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colfax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of CFX stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $35.49. 787,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,923. Colfax has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,697.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at $5,661,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 129,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Colfax by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Colfax by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

