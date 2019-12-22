Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Colfax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $160,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,237.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Colfax by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,527,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,640,000 after purchasing an additional 679,665 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,098,000 after purchasing an additional 153,362 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 2,068.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,501,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

