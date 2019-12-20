Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.24. Colfax also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 1.95-2.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Colfax to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

CFX opened at $35.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $147,846.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

