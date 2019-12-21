Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIGI. ValuEngine lowered Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $77.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.83. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $736.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.23 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,042,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after purchasing an additional 80,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 621,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 42,228 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 521,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,720 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

