Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer John Friedrichsen Sells 7,200 Shares

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer John Friedrichsen sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total value of C$688,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 491,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$47,016,080.

Colliers International Group Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$972.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$991.42 million.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

