Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

CIGI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

Shares of CIGI opened at $77.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.59. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $77.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $736.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

