Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COLM. B. Riley set a $109.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.17.

COLM stock opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $109.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $6,080,780.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,896,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 50,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $4,681,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,033,159.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456 over the last three months. 56.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 719.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after buying an additional 107,699 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,477,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Read More: What is a capital gain?

