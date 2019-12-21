Columbia Sustainable Global Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGW) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Columbia Sustainable Global Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2277 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Columbia Sustainable Global Equity Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGW opened at $28.44 on Friday. Columbia Sustainable Global Equity Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41.

