Columbus McKinnon Corp. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the year. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMCO. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $941.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $277,043.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,197.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $228,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,503 shares of company stock valued at $738,459. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income