Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $50.52 Average PT from Analysts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $8,070,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 64.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,643 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 14.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 1,180.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 126,890 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 116,979 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,172,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

