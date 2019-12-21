Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report $1.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.69. Comerica reported earnings per share of $1.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.10 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.68.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,414,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,248,000 after acquiring an additional 293,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,609,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,565,000 after purchasing an additional 157,524 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,926,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,616,000 after purchasing an additional 61,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Comerica by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,745,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $71.81. 3,132,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comerica has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

