Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $65.00 at Citigroup

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMA. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Comerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.68.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $71.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comerica has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $88.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.10 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its position in Comerica by 1,146.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 300,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,862,000 after acquiring an additional 276,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?