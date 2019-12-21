Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Position Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $645,033.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,137,433.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,406 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.94. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.41.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

