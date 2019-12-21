Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1171 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

XLC opened at $53.93 on Friday. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

