Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price objective trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Shares of NYSE CYH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. 4,492,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,799. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.36.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,106 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 40,433 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 353.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 552,548 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

