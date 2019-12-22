Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) & Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Head to Head Survey

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Community West Bancshares and Enterprise Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.85%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than Community West Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community West Bancshares and Enterprise Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares $45.26 million 2.14 $7.41 million N/A N/A Enterprise Financial Services $276.15 million 4.65 $89.22 million $3.61 13.41

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Community West Bancshares and Enterprise Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 13.83% 8.52% 0.74% Enterprise Financial Services 25.84% 13.30% 1.51%

Volatility & Risk

Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

24.1% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats Community West Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit, as well as lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and professional organizations. It operates a network of eight branch banking offices in Goleta, Oxnard, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, Paso Robles, and Westlake Village. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services consisting of the acquisition of tax credits and sale of these tax credits to clients; and financial and estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans, and non-profit organizations. Further, it offers fiduciary, financial advisory, and merchant services; and debit and credit cards. Additionally, the company provides international banking, Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, positive pay, fraud detection and prevention, automated payable, check imaging, and statement and document imaging services; and cash management products, controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. As of December 31, 2018, it had 19 banking locations and 3 limited service facilities in the St. Louis metropolitan area; 7 banking locations in the Kansas City metropolitan area; and 2 banking locations in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.