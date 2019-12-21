Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s earnings. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.91 million. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BVN. ValuEngine raised Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE BVN traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,214,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,306. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.73. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 181.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

