Comparing CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) & Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CHORUS LTD/S and Telenor ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHORUS LTD/S $707.55 million 2.54 $60.74 million N/A N/A Telenor ASA $13.57 billion 1.92 $1.81 billion $1.22 14.51

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than CHORUS LTD/S.

Volatility and Risk

CHORUS LTD/S has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CHORUS LTD/S and Telenor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHORUS LTD/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Telenor ASA 1 5 1 0 2.00

Telenor ASA has a consensus target price of $18.90, indicating a potential upside of 6.78%. Given Telenor ASA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telenor ASA is more favorable than CHORUS LTD/S.

Profitability

This table compares CHORUS LTD/S and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHORUS LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Telenor ASA 8.04% 18.15% 3.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Telenor ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CHORUS LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Telenor ASA pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Telenor ASA beats CHORUS LTD/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHORUS LTD/S

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcast services include DTH, and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission. The company also provides wholesale services that enable the operators to route international voice, messaging, data, and signaling traffic through a single connection to a global network, as well as handles international roaming relationships. In addition, it offers digital services, such as international communication services and machine to machine communication, as well as Internet based services, digital media advertising, and financial services. Further, the company sells mobile devices; and leases base station sites and equipment. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.