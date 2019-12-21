Comparing Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) & Pathfinder Bancorp (NYSE:PBHC)

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 13.45% 9.72% 0.70% Pathfinder Bancorp 7.97% 4.56% 0.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $476.95 million 1.60 $71.69 million $2.43 10.01 Pathfinder Bancorp $38.84 million 1.68 $4.03 million N/A N/A

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Customers Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.33%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial lending services; small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; commercial loans to mortgage companies; equipment financing services; and home equity and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 13 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington D.C.; and Chicago, Illinois. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. As of April 4, 2018, it operated nine full service offices. The company also operates one loan production office in Oneida County. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.