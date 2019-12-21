Comparing Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) & Axis Capital (NASDAQ:AXS)

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) and Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Axis Capital and Federated National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axis Capital 0 2 4 0 2.67 Federated National 0 1 0 0 2.00

Axis Capital currently has a consensus price target of $69.40, indicating a potential upside of 13.92%. Given Axis Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Axis Capital is more favorable than Federated National.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Axis Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Federated National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Axis Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Federated National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Axis Capital and Federated National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axis Capital 2.68% 2.02% 0.37% Federated National -0.35% 0.91% 0.20%

Risk & Volatility

Axis Capital has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated National has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Axis Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Federated National pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Axis Capital pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federated National pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Axis Capital has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Axis Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axis Capital and Federated National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axis Capital $5.09 billion 1.00 $43.02 million $1.92 31.73 Federated National $396.09 million 0.53 $14.93 million $1.40 11.64

Axis Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Federated National. Federated National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axis Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Axis Capital beats Federated National on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; and marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Federated National

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.