Comparing First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) & Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richmond Mutual Bancorporation -0.16% 4.17% 0.52% First Community Bankshares 30.20% 10.71% 1.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and First Community Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A First Community Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and First Community Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $39.49 million 5.33 $5.68 million N/A N/A First Community Bankshares $124.74 million 3.90 $36.34 million N/A N/A

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, the company engages in the lease financing business; and provision of fee-based financial services, such as trust and estate administration, investment management services, retirement plan administration, and private banking services. It operates through eight full service locations in Richmond, Centerville, Cambridge City, and Shelbyville, Indiana; five full service locations in Sidney, Piqua, and Troy, Ohio; and loan production office in Columbus, Ohio. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Indiana. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. is a subsidiary of First Mutual of Richmond, Inc.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 44 branches, including 19 branches in Virginia, 18 branches in West Virginia, 5 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.