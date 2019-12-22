Comparing Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 2U and Momo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 12 2 0 2.14 Momo 0 0 6 0 3.00

2U currently has a consensus price target of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 65.03%. Momo has a consensus price target of $44.73, indicating a potential upside of 27.81%. Given 2U’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 2U is more favorable than Momo.

Risk and Volatility

2U has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momo has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 2U and Momo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $411.77 million 3.77 -$38.33 million ($0.63) -38.79 Momo $1.95 billion 3.73 $409.54 million $1.96 17.86

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than 2U. 2U is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and Momo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -35.28% -12.09% -8.58% Momo 15.84% 23.03% 13.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of Momo shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of 2U shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Momo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Momo beats 2U on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting. The company provides back-end technology and services comprising graduate program launch and operations applications, university systems integration applications, content management system, admission application processing portal, customer relationship management, content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

About Momo

Momo Inc. operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences. The company also operates Tantan, a social and dating app to help its users to find and establish romantic connections, as well as to meet interesting people primarily for young mobile Internet users. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.