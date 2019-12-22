Comparing Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) & Sphere 3D (NYSE:ANY)

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -13.73% -48.71% -19.09% Sphere 3D -156.80% N/A -29.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Ooma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ooma and Sphere 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 2 1 4 0 2.29 Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ooma currently has a consensus price target of $18.63, suggesting a potential upside of 34.38%. Given Ooma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ooma is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ooma and Sphere 3D’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $129.23 million 2.30 -$14.57 million ($0.69) -20.09 Sphere 3D $9.03 million 0.32 -$26.21 million N/A N/A

Ooma has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D.

Volatility & Risk

Ooma has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ooma beats Sphere 3D on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system that provides everything needed to manage communications in and out of the office for small businesses; Ooma Office Mobile HD app to make, receive, and transfer phone calls; and Ooma Enterprise, an unified-communications-as-a-service. It also provides Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo Air, a solution that connects to the Internet wirelessly using the home's Wi-Fi network and can be paired with mobile phones to answer incoming mobile calls from any phone in the home; and Ooma HD3 cordless handset. In addition, the company offers Ooma Premier Service, a suite of advanced calling features to enhance the capabilities of Ooma Telo; and Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings with iOS or Android device over a Wi-Fi or cellular data connection. Further, it provides Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; Ooma Smart Cam, an indoor/outdoor high-definition video security camera; and Talkatone mobile app. The company offers its products through direct sales, retailers, distributors, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers RDX removable disk systems that provide scalability, centralized management, encryption and duplication, and reliability for backup, archive, data interchange, and disaster recovery; G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; and Glassware Open Virtual Appliance and Open Virtual Format products. It also provides HVE converged and hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions, such as HVE-STACK high density server solution; HVE-VELOCITY high availability dual enclosure storage area network solution; and HVE 3DGFX, a virtualized desktop infrastructure solution. In addition, the company offers SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as linear tape file system solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. Sphere 3D Corp. markets its products under the RDX, Glassware 2.0, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, NEO, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.