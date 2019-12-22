Comparing QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) & BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB)

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares QAD and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD -3.63% 0.14% 0.06% BlackBerry 3.19% 1.32% 0.88%

Volatility & Risk

QAD has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for QAD and BlackBerry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD 0 0 1 0 3.00 BlackBerry 1 9 1 0 2.00

BlackBerry has a consensus price target of $7.45, indicating a potential upside of 14.09%. Given BlackBerry’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than QAD.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QAD and BlackBerry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD $333.02 million 2.26 $10.43 million N/A N/A BlackBerry $904.00 million 3.99 $93.00 million $0.13 50.23

BlackBerry has higher revenue and earnings than QAD.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of QAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.4% of QAD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of BlackBerry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BlackBerry beats QAD on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturers' material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The company's QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services. It also provides CylancePROTECT, an endpoint threat prevention solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; BlackBerry QNX real-time operating systems, middleware, development tools, and professional services; BlackBerry Jarvis, a cloud-based binary static application security testing platform; and BlackBerry Certicom that offers device security, anti-counterfeiting, and product authentication. In addition, the company offers Paratek, which provides adaptive radio frequency antenna tuning technology; and BlackBerry Radar, an asset tracking and telematics solution, as well as intellectual property and licensing, mobility licensing, and other licensing programs. Further, it is involved in developing BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivering BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone; developing and licensing of device software and outsourcing to partners; and providing of Android smartphones, smartphone accessories, and non-warranty repair services. Additionally, the company engages in the operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.