CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.94. CompX International shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 1,025 shares trading hands.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CompX International by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CompX International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CompX International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CompX International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)

CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?