Conagra Brands’ (CAG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cfra

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cfra in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s current price.

CAG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.07 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,855,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,759,000 after purchasing an additional 874,779 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,440,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,854 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,922,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,056,000 after buying an additional 100,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,880,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,905,000 after buying an additional 167,771 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

