Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07-2.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $2.08-2.18.Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.07-2.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.47.

CAG stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.62.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

