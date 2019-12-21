Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Raised to $38.00 at UBS Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.47.

NYSE CAG traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.07. 14,890,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,804,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.87. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

