Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.07. 14,890,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,804,807. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 118.4% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

