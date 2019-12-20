Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Earning Extremely Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Concurrent Technologies earned a media sentiment score of -4.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CNC remained flat at $GBX 74 ($0.97) during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,055. Concurrent Technologies has a one year low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 82 ($1.08). The company has a market cap of $53.81 million and a PE ratio of 12.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.98.

In other Concurrent Technologies news, insider D Evans Hughes sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.86), for a total transaction of £17,550 ($23,086.03).

About Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

