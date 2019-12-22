Connect Group (LON:CNCT) Trading Up 3.9%

Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT)’s stock price was up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33.70 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.70 ($0.44), approximately 124,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 459,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.45 ($0.43).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Connect Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.53) target price on shares of Connect Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a market cap of $83.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Connect Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.08%.

In other news, insider Gary Kennedy bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £58,000 ($76,295.71).

Connect Group Company Profile (LON:CNCT)

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

