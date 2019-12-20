ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $50.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 43.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 46,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 226,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

