Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.52 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 42.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

