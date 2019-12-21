Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at UBS Group

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.41.

NYSE ED traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,551,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average is $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $73.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.02.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 32.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,852.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 103,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 151.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

