Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4098 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.55. 3,336,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,666. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $91.73 and a 1 year high of $124.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.75 and a 200 day moving average of $120.30.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

