Contrasting Avaya (AVYA) and The Competition

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Avaya to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Avaya has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avaya’s peers have a beta of 4.69, indicating that their average stock price is 369% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avaya and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya $2.89 billion -$671.00 million 3.21 Avaya Competitors $1.10 billion -$22.85 million 9.80

Avaya has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Avaya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.7% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Avaya shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Avaya and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya 0 2 4 0 2.67 Avaya Competitors 203 628 1059 48 2.49

Avaya presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.53%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 29.07%. Given Avaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avaya is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Avaya and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya -23.24% 14.49% 3.47% Avaya Competitors -109.28% -9.78% -4.18%

Summary

Avaya beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices. It also provides an open development platform for customers and third parties to create custom applications and automated workflows for their needs; and contact center solutions that enable customers to build a customized portfolio of applications driving customer engagement and customer value. This segments communications solutions include voice, email, chat, social media, video, and performance management. The Services segment provides global support services, enterprise cloud and managed services, and professional services. The company also delivers cloud business communications services and solutions to connect with customers. Avaya Holdings Corp. sells directly through its sales force, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, including distributors, service providers, dealers, value-added resellers, system integrators, and business partners. The company is based in Santa Clara, California.