Contrasting Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) and Gecina (NASDAQ:GECFF)

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) and Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gecina and Brookfield Property Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Property Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

Brookfield Property Partners has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.58%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than Gecina.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gecina and Brookfield Property Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $735.71 million 17.98 $1.19 billion N/A N/A Brookfield Property Partners $6.96 billion 1.16 $876.00 million N/A N/A

Gecina has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Property Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Gecina and Brookfield Property Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Property Partners 20.82% 3.27% 1.31%

Volatility and Risk

Gecina has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.9% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats Gecina on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Brookfield Property REIT is listed on the Nasdaq stock market. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com.