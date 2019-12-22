Contrasting Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equity BancShares and MetroCity Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity BancShares $181.28 million 2.69 $35.83 million $2.64 11.96 MetroCity Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Equity BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Equity BancShares and MetroCity Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity BancShares 0 1 0 0 2.00 MetroCity Bankshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

Equity BancShares currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.50%. MetroCity Bankshares has a consensus target price of $16.83, indicating a potential downside of 3.48%. Given Equity BancShares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Equity BancShares is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Equity BancShares and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity BancShares 12.63% 8.41% 0.94% MetroCity Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Equity BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Equity BancShares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equity BancShares beats MetroCity Bankshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company's loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 42 full-service branches located in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Equity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services. It operates through branches located in Duluth, Johns Creek, Suwanee and Norcross, Georgia; Opelika and Montgomery, Alabama; Centreville, Virginia; Grand Prairie and Dallas, Texas; Fort Lee, New Jersey; and Bayside, New York. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Doraville, Georgia.