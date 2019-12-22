Contrasting Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) & JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU)

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) and JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalon and JMU Ltd-‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon -1.37% 7.11% 2.48% JMU Ltd- N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of Inovalon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Inovalon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Inovalon has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JMU Ltd- has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Inovalon and JMU Ltd-, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon 1 1 2 0 2.25 JMU Ltd- 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inovalon presently has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.08%. Given Inovalon’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inovalon is more favorable than JMU Ltd-.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inovalon and JMU Ltd-‘s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon $527.68 million 5.42 -$39.16 million $0.18 102.50 JMU Ltd- $36.46 million 0.20 -$123.24 million N/A N/A

Inovalon has higher revenue and earnings than JMU Ltd-.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Summary

Inovalon beats JMU Ltd- on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately 964,000 physicians; 519,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 264 million individuals and 42 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

About JMU Ltd-

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.