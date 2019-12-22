Contrasting Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) & CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. CorePoint Lodging pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CorePoint Lodging pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CorePoint Lodging is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and CorePoint Lodging’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $2.16 billion 5.90 $449.95 million $3.76 17.80 CorePoint Lodging $862.00 million 0.71 -$262.00 million $2.06 5.16

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CorePoint Lodging. CorePoint Lodging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and CorePoint Lodging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 151.59% 4.90% 1.51% CorePoint Lodging -29.01% -7.28% -3.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vornado Realty Trust and CorePoint Lodging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38 CorePoint Lodging 1 0 0 0 1.00

Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $72.86, indicating a potential upside of 8.89%. CorePoint Lodging has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.48%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than CorePoint Lodging.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorePoint Lodging has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats CorePoint Lodging on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is based in Irving, Texas.