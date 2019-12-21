Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $313.36

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $313.36 and traded as high as $320.63. Cooper Companies shares last traded at $319.52, with a volume of 8,863 shares traded.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.98 and its 200 day moving average is $313.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 303,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 37.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

