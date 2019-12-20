CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Receives $6.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTK. ValuEngine downgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CooTek (Cayman) stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. 1,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,726. CooTek has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 37.28% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.31% of CooTek (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index