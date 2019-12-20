CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTK. ValuEngine cut CooTek (Cayman) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America set a $6.60 price target on CooTek (Cayman) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on CooTek (Cayman) from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.95.

Shares of CTK opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. CooTek has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 37.28% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CooTek will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.31% of CooTek (Cayman) as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

