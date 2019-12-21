CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CorMedix stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.46. 556,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,036. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

