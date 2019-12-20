County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ICBK. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised County Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

NASDAQ ICBK traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.75. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $271,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers