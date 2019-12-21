Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.15 ($54.82).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on 1COV shares. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Metzler set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ETR:1COV traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €41.77 ($48.57). The company had a trading volume of 2,754,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.78. Covestro has a 52 week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 52 week high of €55.78 ($64.86).

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained