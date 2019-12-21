Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $275.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.28.

Shares of EW stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.39. 2,077,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,145. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $139.64 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.07 and its 200-day moving average is $216.51.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.30, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,411.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $5,456,351.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,868,918.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,670 shares of company stock valued at $32,080,185. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 168,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,193,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 49.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 21,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?