Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.79.

Shares of GD stock opened at $178.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.60. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $143.87 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 10.5% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

