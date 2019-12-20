Cowen Trims Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Target Price to $37.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price cut by analysts at Cowen from $39.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KNX. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Knight Equity initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $121,767.60. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 121,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $4,665,446.40. Insiders have sold a total of 127,452 shares of company stock worth $4,893,198 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 26.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Read More: Recession