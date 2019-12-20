CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CPSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 72.01%. The company had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

